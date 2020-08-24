“These awards demonstrate the Board’s appreciation for exceptional educators at each of the 14 UT institutions,” Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said. “Their dedication to teaching excellence and student success is instrumental to achieving our education, research and healthcare missions.”



Dr. Tucker receives a certificate, medallion and $25,000 in recognition of his impact on students and the institution. Tucker was one of 27 faculty members representing 14 UT academic and health institutions to receive the 2020 Regent’s Outstanding Teaching Award.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT) Associate Professor Dr. Torry A. Tucker has been selected to receive the 2020 Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award from The University of Texas System Board of Regents to recognize extraordinary classroom performance and innovation.

The honor reflects the great respect students, peers and presidents have for a recipient’s teaching abilities and contributions.

“This award is so well deserved, and we are so proud of Dr. Tucker,” said UTHSCT President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun. “Great faculty, like him, will lead and educate a new generation of scientists and healthcare professionals. We appreciate what Dr. Tucker does for our university every day, and I look forward to when we can have an in-person and safe celebration of his award.”

Dr. Tucker is an associate professor of cellular and molecular biology. He also serves as the associate dean for faculty and education initiatives. Dr. Tucker was trained as a cell biologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a focus on diseases of the lung, specifically cystic fibrosis. He came to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler as a postdoctoral fellow in 2007 and joined the faculty in 2009. His current research investigates the causes of pleural scarring and subsequent fibrosis. He also studies pathways involved in the development and progression of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

“These awards demonstrate the Board’s appreciation for exceptional educators at each of the 14 UT institutions,” Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said. “Their dedication to teaching excellence and student success is instrumental to achieving our education, research and healthcare missions.”

“Great teachers inspire, motivate and challenge their students,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “We honor these outstanding educators for their service to Texas and Texans.”

The University of Texas System Board of Regents established the annual awards program in 2008 to honor exemplary classroom performance and innovation. Since then, the Board has presented more than $20 million to over 750 outstanding UT educators.

Nominees undergo a series of rigorous evaluations by students, peer faculty and external reviewers. The review panels consider a range of activities and criteria in their evaluations of a candidate’s teaching performance, including classroom expertise, curricula quality, innovative course development and student learning outcomes.

As part of the world-renowned University of Texas System, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT) is a graduate school providing programs for those seeking careers in the medical field. UTHSCT offers Master of Science in Biotechnology, Master of Public Health and Master of Health Administration degrees, as well as residency programs for medical school graduates in family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, occupational medicine, rural family medicine, general psychiatry and rural psychiatry. Psychology internships and fellowships are also available.

Graduate students, medical residents and other medical professionals-in-training develop marketable skills and qualifications to excel in the medical field as they learn alongside innovative scientists, physicians and other healthcare experts at UTHSCT and UT Health East Texas, a 10-hospital health system throughout East Texas. Led by Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP, the university will soon become the home to the first medical school in East Texas, pending regulatory and accreditation approval. For more information visit www.uthct.edu.