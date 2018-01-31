Xinran Ji, 24, had big dreams. But demons demolished them.

The bright hopes of young Xinran Ji, a University of Southern California engineering student from Inner Mongolia, died in 2014 at the hands of a then-19-year-old “Dreamer” and his thug pals. Mexican illegal alien Jonathan DelCarmen, who first jumped the southern border at age 12, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last summer in the savage robbery and fatal beating of Ji — who was walking home from a study group after midnight.

No, it wasn’t President Trump, ICE agents, Republicans or conservative talk show hosts who racially profiled Xinran Ji. It was “Dreamer” DelCarmen and his partners in crime: Alberto Ochoa, 17, Andrew Garcia, 18, and Alejandra Guerrero, 16. The gangsters targeted Ji because he was Asian and assumed he “must have money.” Guerrero had sent Facebook messages about wanting to “flock” (rob) white and Chinese people. Off-campus neighborhoods around USC are dominated by Mexican Mafia affiliates that target foreign students and shake down local businesses owned by law-abiding immigrants.

“Dreamer” DelCarmen and his friends stalked Ji on a street corner in south central L.A. before bashing him in the head with a baseball bat and a wrench. The attack was caught on multiple security cameras. Ji managed to stagger home to his apartment, leaving a quarter-mile trail of blood behind him.

Sometime during the night, Xinran Ji died in his bed. And the aspirations of his family, who sacrificed everything to send him to America to pursue his studies, perished with him.

“Dreamer” DelCarmen and his friends drove off to a nearby beach to rob two more innocent people in a city and state that have defiantly declared themselves “sanctuaries” for people in the United States illegally — not for the best and brightest like Xinran Ji, but for lawless barbarians like Jonathan DelCarmen.

“It’s like heaven fell down,” Ji’s father told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli at Garcia’s sentencing hearin

“His life was taken by these demons,” Ji’s aunt added. “They robbed and killed an innocent youth with very vicious means, and this was inhuman.”

Garcia received life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ji’s parents’ sentence was far worse: a brutal, violent and permanent separation from their only child. In Washington, D.C., however, some families matter more than others. And victims of indiscriminate open borders, like Xinran Ji, don’t exist.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, proud promoter of sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants, led more than two dozen Democrats in turning the State of the Union address into “Take an Illegal Alien to Work Day.”

Platitudes whitewash bloody reality.

“I want to be clear: DREAMers are Americans,” declared Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who invited an illegal alien from El Salvador who now works at Apple. “They contribute to our economy, our communities and our strength and stability as a nation.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., brought a Mexican illegal alien, Cesar Montelongo, now enrolled in the M.D.-Ph.D. program at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

“I hope Cesar’s presence reminds President Trump what’s at stake in the debate over DACA: the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent young people who want to contribute to our country’s future.”

Democrats and pro-amnesty radicals protest any glint of sunlight shed on the destructive consequences of not enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. They claim it’s unfair to focus on single cases or “anecdotes,” even as they promote DACA recipients as a holy, unassailable class of “honor roll students, star athletes, talented artists and valedictorians.”

This propaganda, to which open-borders Republicans have fecklessly capitulated, is an offense to decency and truth. Xinran Ji was an innocent young person pursuing his educational dreams in America. He planned to return to China to use his knowledge to secure a better future for himself, his family and his community.

The blind beatification and elevation of illegal immigrant “Dreamers” above law-abiding native Americans, naturalized Americans, legal immigrants and their families will be the ruin of us all.