On Thursday, June 15, 2017, American Public Transportation Association (APTA), and public transportation systems across the country will celebrate the 12th Annual National Dump the Pump Day. Longview Transit will be participating by providing FREE rides all day to customers who would like to try transit for a day. In addition, we will be giving away bus passes and surprising visitors with bus promotional items. We’re planning a fun filled day on the bus.

With the continued fluctuation of gas prices, everyone is looking for a way to save money. National Dump the Pump Day encourages people to ride public transportation (instead of driving) and save money.

Riding public transit is an economical way to save money, particularly when gas prices are high. The April APTA Transit Savings Report shows that a two person household that downsizes to one car can save – on the average – more than $9,000 a year.

However, public transportation doesn’t just help people save money, it also helps communities grow and prosper. For example, for every $1 invested in public transportation, $4 is returned in economic returns. Mayors know that communities with public transportation are more competitive. So, riding public transportation helps people and their communities!

Quick Facts (Benefits of using Transit)

· In 2014, Americans took 10.8 billion trips on public transportation – – the highest in 58 years.

· Since 1995 public transit ridership is up 39 percent, outpacing population growth, which is up 21 percent, and vehicle miles traveled (VMT), which is up 25 percent.

· People board public transportation 36 million times each weekday.

· Public transportation is a $61 billion industry that employs more than 400,000 people.

· More than 7,200 organizations provide public transportation in the United States.

Public Transportation Helps People Save Money

· Using public transportation is the quickest way to beat high gas prices.

· According to APTA’s Transit Saving Report, a two-person household can save, on the average, more than $9,394 a year by downsizing to one car.

· Public transportation provides an affordable, and for many, necessary, alternative to driving.

Public Transportation Provides Economic Opportunities & Drives Community Growth and Revitalization

· Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns.

· Every $1 billion invested in public transportation supports and creates more than 50,000 jobs.

· Every $10 million in operating investment yields $32 million in increased business sales.

· From 2006-2011, residential property values performed 42 percent better on average if they were located near public transportation with high-frequency service.

Public Transportation Saves Fuel and Reduces Congestion

· Public transportation has a proven record of reducing congestion.

· The latest research shows that in 2011, U.S. public transportation use saved 865 million hours in travel time and 450 million gallons of fuel in 498 urban areas.

· Without public transportation, congestion costs in 2011 would have risen by nearly $21 billion from $121 billion to $142 billion in 498 urban areas.

Public Transportation Reduces Gasoline Consumption

· Public transportation use in the United States saves 4.2 billion gallons of gasoline annually.

· Households near public transit drive an average of 4,400 fewer miles than households with no access to public transit.

Public Transportation Reduces Carbon Footprint

· Public transportation use in the United States reduces our nation’s carbon emissions by 37 million metric tons annually. This is equivalent to Washington, DC; New York City; Atlanta; Denver; and Los Angeles combined stopping using electricity.

· One person with a 20-mile round trip commute who switches from driving to public transit can reduce his or her daily carbon emissions by 20 pounds, or more than 4,800 pounds in a year.

· A single commuter switching his or her commute to public transportation can reduce a household’s carbon emissions by 10 percent and up to 30 percent if he or she eliminates a second car.

Public Transportation Enhances Personal Opportunities

· Public transportation provides personal mobility and freedom for people from every walk of life.

· Access to public transportation gives people transportation options to commute to work, go to school, visit friends, or travel to a doctor’s office.

· Public transportation provides access to job opportunities for millions of Americans.