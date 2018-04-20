Early voting for the city and school elections begins Monday, April 23.
Smith County polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 23-27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1.
Smith County will hold elections for the City of Tyler, Bullard and Troup Independent School Districts, City of Winona and the Municipal Utility District.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting locations will include:
City of Tyler: The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson
Bullard ISD: Bullard 1st Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St. in Bullard
Troup ISD: Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup
City of Winona: Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St. in Winona
Municipal Utility District: The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
ELECTION DAY
Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5.
Voting locations on Election Day include:
City of Tyler: (For City of Tyler Elections, you can vote at any of the 11 Tyler locations)
Bell Elementary School, 1409 Hankerson St.
Rose Heights Church of Christ, 2120 Old Omen Road
Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road
Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community, 2525 Shiloh Road
First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 Old Bullard Road
St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson
Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road
Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway
Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive
In the elections listed below, you must vote at the designated polling place.
Bullard ISD: Bullard 1st Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St. in Bullard
Troup ISD: Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup
City of Winona: Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St. in Winona
Municipal Utility District: Winona Volunteer Fire Department, 11525 State Highway 155 North
