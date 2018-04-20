Early voting for the city and school elections begins Monday, April 23.

Smith County polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 23-27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 30 and May 1.

Smith County will hold elections for the City of Tyler, Bullard and Troup Independent School Districts, City of Winona and the Municipal Utility District.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting locations will include:

City of Tyler: The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson

Bullard ISD: Bullard 1st Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St. in Bullard

Troup ISD: Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

City of Winona: Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St. in Winona

Municipal Utility District: The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler

ELECTION DAY

Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5.

Voting locations on Election Day include:

City of Tyler: (For City of Tyler Elections, you can vote at any of the 11 Tyler locations)

Bell Elementary School, 1409 Hankerson St.

Rose Heights Church of Christ, 2120 Old Omen Road

Boulter Middle School, 2926 Garden Valley Road

Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community, 2525 Shiloh Road

First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 Old Bullard Road

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Parkway

Hubbard Middle School, 1300 Hubbard Drive

In the elections listed below, you must vote at the designated polling place.

Bullard ISD: Bullard 1st Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St. in Bullard

Troup ISD: Cameron Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

City of Winona: Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St. in Winona

Municipal Utility District: Winona Volunteer Fire Department, 11525 State Highway 155 North