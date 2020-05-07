WASHINGTON – Several health centers in East Texas were awarded a total of $2,749,198 in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities with respect to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. You can read more about these grants here.
“In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in East Texas.”
|Grantee Name
|City
|Award Amoount
|HEALTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PEOPLE OF EAST TEXAS INC
|CENTER
|$206,254
|LONGVIEW WELLNESS CENTER, INC.
|LONGVIEW
|$411,904
|SPECIAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR TEXAS, INCORPORATED
|LONGVIEW
|$492,499
|EAST TEXAS BORDER HEALTH CLINIC
|MARSHALL
|$739,879
|MOUNT ENTERPRISE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC
|MT ENTERPRISE
|$211,459
|EAST TEXAS COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC.
|NACOGDOCHES
|$232,159
|TYLER FAMILY CIRCLE OF CARE
|TYLER
|$455,044
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
