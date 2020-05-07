WASHINGTON – Several health centers in East Texas were awarded a total of $2,749,198 in another round of federal grants to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities with respect to the novel coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services. You can read more about these grants here.

“In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in East Texas.”

Grantee Name City Award Amoount HEALTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PEOPLE OF EAST TEXAS INC CENTER $206,254 LONGVIEW WELLNESS CENTER, INC. LONGVIEW $411,904 SPECIAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR TEXAS, INCORPORATED LONGVIEW $492,499 EAST TEXAS BORDER HEALTH CLINIC MARSHALL $739,879 MOUNT ENTERPRISE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC MT ENTERPRISE $211,459 EAST TEXAS COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC. NACOGDOCHES $232,159 TYLER FAMILY CIRCLE OF CARE TYLER $455,044

