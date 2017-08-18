East Texas Montessori Prep Academy will be ready to open its doors to the Longview Community on Monday, August 21 at 4 p.m.

The building is a large 149,581 square feet, making it the largest Montessori campus in the U.S. The campus has an anticipated enrollment of 1,100 area students. Dr. Jacqueline Burnett will be giving tours of the facility to the public.

Before the tours, LISD Superintendent, Dr. James Wilcox will welcome all guests and Dr. Andy Mack will discuss the impact the campus will have on Longview and surrounding areas.

Longview ISD uses Montessori education for Head Start, pre-K and kindergarten students districtwide except at Hudson PEP and Johnston-McQueen elementary schools. The Montessori program allows children to work and learn at their own pace and encourages individualized instruction.

The Pre-K/Kindergarten Montessori campus, is located near the corner of U.S. 259 and U.S. 80.