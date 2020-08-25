The distribution is drive-thru only. Please take note: Walkups will not be accepted. No identification is needed. Just come and get food if your family needs it.

In response to the increased need for food assistance due to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds at the Longview Convention Complex on Friday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Families will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items.

The distribution is drive-thru only and walkups will not be accepted. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together. To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.