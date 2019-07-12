

Mrs. Beverly Chalk recognized

Who would have imagined that the City of Longview sends close to a quarter of a million pieces of mail a year? Fifty three thousand from the Courts, twenty-six thousand from EMS & Fire Services and over a hundred and eighty thousand from Water Utilities.

Our Mail and Distribution office provides essentially the same services of a Post Office including: sorts, processing, postage and coordination of certified and express mail along with package delivery to our officials and personnel.

The City has locations throughout every corner of Longview and the mail is delivered whether rain or shine. We have only ONE lady that attends those needs and that is Mrs. Beverly Chalk!