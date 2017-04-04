The East Texas Anti-Trafficking Team (ETATT) is sponsoring a blanket drive for Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch. Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch is a voluntary, faith-based program serving victims of sex trafficking and women in the sex industry free of charge

ETATT will be accepting donations of gently used, new or handmade blankets till April 30, 2017. Sizes needed include, crib, youth, twin, full and queen. You can drop off your donated blankets at the Partners in Prevention office, 140 E. Tyler St. on the Fourth floor or at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.

For more information contact Sekettia Brantley, Partners in Prevention at 903-237-2729 or Jo Barry, City of Longview Human Resources Dept. at 903-237-1269.