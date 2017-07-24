East Texas Baptist University awarded four students, two male and two female, the ETBU Hispanic Christian Servant Leadership Scholarship for the 2017-2018 academic year. This scholarship program is a partnership between ETBU and the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas. These scholarships cover 50 percent of the recipients’ tuition and full room and board throughout the student’s undergraduate degree.

“There is a desperate need to impact the lives of the 58 percent of the Hispanic population in the US that are Millennials and Gen-Z’s. We thank God for East Texas Baptist University’s investment in the emerging leaders of Hispanic Baptists in Texas,” Executive Director of the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas Jesse Rincones said. “ETBU’s collaboration with Convención allows us to fulfill our mission to, ‘Equip, Activate, & Impact Together’.”

The 2017 recipients of the ETBU Hispanic Christian Servant Leader Scholarship are Omar D. Aguirre from Fort Worth, Jose Eduardo Hi from Dallas, Kayla A. Martinez from Gilmer, and Sarai A. Muniz from Phaar.

“It’s an honor for me to be selected as a recipient of the Hispanic Christian Servant Leader Scholarship,” Aguirre shared. “I am very grateful for the opportunity both the HBCT and ETBU have given me to pursue a higher education.”

ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant introduced the scholarship recipients to the crowd at the introductory session of the annual meeting of the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas held at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio.

“It is wonderful for ETBU to partner with the Convención to provide the scholarships to students who are already serving in their local congregation,” Dr. Bryant said. “It is our hope that these students will be trained and prepared at ETBU to serve as future church leaders in Texas and beyond.”

The goal of the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas is to be a family of diverse and spiritually healthy churches, connecting and developing resources to impact Texas and the world with the presence of Christ. To learn more about ETBU’s partnership with the Hispanic Baptist Convention of Texas, visit http://www.hispanicbaptist.org/etbu.

“The churches of the Hispanic Baptist Convention are shaping communities across the state,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said. “We are honored to offer the ETBU Hispanic Christian Servant Leader Scholarships to four students who have been and will continue to be active servant leaders among their church congregations. ETBU is excited to have these quality Hispanic student leaders as new members of the East Texas Baptist family.”