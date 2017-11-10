East Texas Baptist University entered into its fifth articulation agreement with partnering institutions as a part of the Tiger Transfer Track Program. ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King officially signed the agreement on Thursday, November 9 to provide an avenue for increased academic opportunities for ETBU and TVCC students.

“East Texas Baptist University is committed to serving community colleges in our East Texas Region. We are honored to partner with Trinity Valley Community College in creating greater opportunities for students to continue their higher education in university study,” Dr. Blackburn shared. “We value the relationship we have enjoyed with TVCC and the quality Cardinal students who have become a part of the ETBU Tiger Family. This articulation agreement widens the door of access for making a Christian education at ETBU more affordable for TVCC students and graduates.”

Trinity Valley Community College was founded in 1945 by civic leaders in Athens, Texas. In 1969, the school became a multi-campus institution and now has locations in Kaufman, Palestine, and Terrell. Currently serving over 4,700 students, TVCC seeks to support the needs of the region by preparing students for transfer to upper-level universities and for employment through the completion of associate’s degrees and certification programs.

“Trinity Valley Community College is excited to be entering into an articulation agreement with East Texas Baptist University,” Dr. King said. “The articulation agreement will provide greater educational opportunities and a seamless academic transfer for TVCC students and graduates to pursue the completion of bachelor’s and master’s degree programs at East Texas Baptist University.”

At the signing event, Dr. Blackburn expressed, “We are grateful to Dr. King for championing this agreement, which benefits TVCC students with priority admission and scholarship awarding. For the Phi Theta Kappa students who have excelled with superior academic performance, ETBU offers $11,000 each year in academic scholarship support, along with other competitive scholarships.”

The agreement between Trinity Valley Community College and East Texas Baptist provides a clear path for TVCC students and graduates to continue their education beyond the associate level by allowing effective guidance for transfer students through ETBU’s admissions and enrollment processes.

“TVCC plays an integral role in the education of students east of DFW and from these areas we draw many students,” ETBU Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders expressed. “This agreement allows us to build on their previous education at TVCC toward the successful completion of an undergraduate degree helping individuals reach their personal goals and providing a stronger workforce for Texas.”

