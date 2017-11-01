East Texas Baptist University partners with Kilgore College (KC) through an articulation agreement, that was signed on Wednesday, November 1 at the Kilgore College campus. The agreement, put in place by ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and KC President Brenda Kays, will offer students at KC and ETBU access to enhanced educational opportunities.

We are grateful to Dr. Kays’ leadership in enhancing our educational partnership with Kilgore College (KC),” Dr. Blackburn said. “Transfer students make valuable contributions to the ETBU community. As a community college graduate, I personally know the value of the two-year college experience and how my education prepared me for university study.”

Kilgore College was founded in the Fall of 1935 with 11 faculty members and 229 students. Now, more than 5,600 students are enrolled at KC. The college has a strong reputation as an institution that provides a collaborative and supportive learning environment. From online programs, to personalized instruction, Kilgore College is able to meet students where they are and propel them to where they want to be.

“Kilgore College has much to gain by working with the universities in our region for the benefit of our students,” Dr. Kays shared. “The articulation agreement with ETBU will provide our students with additional options as they continue their educational journey. Dr. Blackburn clearly understands the purpose of community colleges and knows the value our transfer students can bring to the university environment. We look forward to our partnership with ETBU to further student success.”

The partnership between Kilgore College and East Texas Baptist will encourage the completion of the associate’s and bachelor’s degrees available at the institutions, while providing students with academic and administrative advisement. The agreement will promote continuous advancement in learning and ensure that all students receive the resources necessary to be successful in their respective callings.

“Our partnership with Kilgore College is an excellent example of our commitment to the Texas higher education coordinating board 60x30TX to establish a globally competitive workforce in Texas by 2030,” ETBU Vice President for Academic Affairs Tommy Sanders commented.

ETBU is actively pursuing partnerships with schools in the surrounding community in order to provide further academic opportunities for students. In addition to the recent partnership with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT) and now with Kilgore College, East Texas Baptist will be establishing and furthering relationships with more institutions committed to the holistic development of students.