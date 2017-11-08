East Texas Baptist University’s partnership with Jacksonville College (JC) marks its third articulation agreement with schools in the surrounding community, including the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT) and Kilgore College (KC). The agreement, signed by ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and JC President Mike Smith on Wednesday, November 8, is designed to maximize the resources available at the two institutions to provide an accessible avenue for students to earn both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree.

“Jacksonville College and East Texas Baptist University share the Divine call to provide students with a Christ-centered education. ETBU has benefitted from many outstanding Christian student leaders from Jacksonville College, who transferred to our University,” Dr. Blackburn said. “Each semester, we enjoy welcoming new JC students and graduates to the ETBU Family. Given our long-term relationship and like-minded missions, this articulation agreement is an enhancement of our partnership to educate and equip students for the calling God has on their lives. We sincerely appreciate Dr. Smith’s leadership as we forge new avenues for our educational partnership with Jacksonville College. ETBU wants JC students to have greater access and opportunity for an affordable, Christian university experience. This agreement will grant Jacksonville College students priority admission and scholarship consideration,” Dr. Blackburn continued. “I have personally enjoyed abiding friendships with Dr. Smith and his predecessor, Dr. Edwin Crank, going back to my days as a student at a community college in East Texas. My admiration and respect for Jacksonville College spans now 30 years, and I am grateful to be a Kingdom partner with my friends at JC.”

Jacksonville College was founded in 1899 with a vision to establish an institution that would provide foundational academic and cultural training from a biblical worldview for students across East Texas. Accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of College and Schools (SACS), JC offers courses for the freshman and sophomore levels. JC is owned and operated by the Baptist Missionary Association of Texas and is an affiliate of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention (SBTC).

“We encourage our Jacksonville College graduates to continue their education at a Baptist university, and we are excited to sign the articulation agreement with East Texas Baptist University,” Dr. Smith shared. “Both of our institutions offer a quality education in a faith-based environment, and this agreement will allow an easier transition for Jacksonville College graduates who want to continue their education at ETBU.”

With a shared goal to challenge minds and transform lives, Jacksonville College and ETBU are committed to the holistic development of students. The agreement will solidify the partnership between the two institutions, ensuring that eligible graduates of JC will be able to seamlessly transfer approved courses, receive priority for admission, and be granted precedence for scholarships at ETBU.

“As a Baptist institution, Jacksonville College is an ideal partner in collegiate education and in kingdom work,” ETBU Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders commented. “Our missions complement each other and this formulization of our relationship benefits students who wish to follow God’s call as Christian servant leaders.”