East Texas Baptist University presents a recital, to be performed by Professor of Music Randall S. Sulton on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the Mabee Recital Hall on campus. Dr. Sulton’s program will feature works of Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Debussy, and Liszt. The admission cost is free for both ETBU affiliates and the community.

Dr. Sulton holds three degrees in Piano Performance, including a D.M.A. He completed his education at Converse College in his home state of South Carolina, Florida State University, and the University of Texas at Austin. In his studies, he was instructed by Henry Rauch, James Streem, and William Race. Dr. Sulton holds membership in the College Music Society, the Society for Music Theory, as well as the National Music Honor Society Pi Kappa Lambda. Dr. Sulton has performed as a soloist in recitals and concerts throughout the United States and continues as an active performer today.