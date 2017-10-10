East Texas Baptist University will be hosting the first annual ETBU Thank a Giver (TAG) Day on Wednesday, October 11. Signs will mark the campus, standing as visual reminders that donor generosity contributed to the life of East Texas Baptist as it is today.

“ETBU TAG Day allows students the opportunity to share their appreciation to our donors through social media,” ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant shared. “Students are encouraged to pose at their favorite places on campus in front of the signs. With a caption and the coined hashtag, #ETBUTAGDAY, students will be able to express their gratitude to our donors on a creative platform.”