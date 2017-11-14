East Texas Baptist University’s partnership with Panola College (PC) marks its sixth articulation agreement with institutions and organizations in the region. The articulation agreement, signed on Tuesday, November 14 by ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and PC President Gregory Powell, offers students at PC and ETBU access to enhanced educational opportunities.

“ETBU is honored to partner with Panola College in the education of students in East Texas. Our region has a bachelor’s degree completion rate of less than 35% and we want to provide greater opportunities for East Texans and Panola College students and graduates to receive an affordable Christ-centered education at ETBU,” Dr. Blackburn said. “PC President Greg Powell is a visionary educational leader for Panola County and East Texas. I am excited to work closely with Dr. Powell in exploring other strategies to widen the doors of access and affordability to higher education for our students.”

Located in Carthage, Texas, Panola College is an award-winning community college. PC was established in 1947, operating with just two temporary buildings. Now, the institution stands with 19 permanent buildings and serves over 2,600 students in the counties of Marion, Panola, Shelby, and Harrison. In just 65 years, Panola College has grown to meet the needs of the community by providing a wide range of education and training opportunities to students of any age. PC President Gregory Powell’s vision for expansion led to the partnership between PC and ETBU.

“Panola College is delighted to sign this articulation agreement with East Texas Baptist University,” Dr. Powell commented. “This provides our students with a seamless transfer pathway as they continue their education towards bachelors’ degrees.”

The agreement will ensure that eligible graduates of PC will be able to seamlessly transfer approved courses, receive priority for admission, and be granted precedence for scholarships at ETBU. The University will also offer $11,000 each year in academic support to Phi Theta Kappa students.

“As a local partner, Panola College has a great impact on the education of students in Harrison and Panola County,” ETBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders shared. “In this agreement, we are providing a seamless transition for students to finish an undergraduate degree. Partnerships like this are key to us improving the workforce and economies of our region.”

ETBU is actively pursuing partnerships with schools in the surrounding community in order to provide further academic opportunities for students across East Texas. In addition to the recent partnerships with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT), Kilgore College, Jacksonville College, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), and Youth With A Mission (YWAM), East Texas Baptist will be establishing and furthering relationships with more institutions committed to the holistic development of students.