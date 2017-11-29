East Texas Baptist University’s partnership with Tyler Junior College (TJC) marks its eighth articulation agreement with institutions in the region. The articulation agreement, signed on Wednesday, November 29 by ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn and TJC President Mike Metke, provides a path for TJC students to pursue a quality, Christian education at East Texas Baptist.

“As a graduate and former student of Tyler Junior College, my wife, Michelle, and I are honored to unite ETBU in this partnership with TJC and Dr. Metke,” Dr. Blackburn shared. “I was significantly impacted by numerous faculty and staff at TJC including Emma Lou Prater, Bill Crowe, John Smith, Dr. Raymond Van Cleef, and Steve Burkett. I am confident that TJC continues to refine students in their academic and personal development. I believe in the community college and welcome students to come to ETBU to complete their education beyond their associate degree. My education at TJC prepared me for a calling in higher education leadership. I treasure what TJC and the Apache Family did to invest in my life.”

Tyler Junior College is one of the largest community colleges in Texas, with over 120 degree and certificate programs and approximately 11,500 students enrolled each semester. The institution also offers dual-credit programs available for high school students, currently serving more than 2,600 students.

“This partnership builds on our proud history with ETBU of creating bright futures together,” Dr. Metke said. “Outstanding TJC graduates and students like Dr. Blackburn and his wife, Michelle, show how you can develop your potential and reach your dreams starting right here in East Texas. We are very pleased with the generous transfer scholarships and other support being offered to future leaders transferring from TJC to ETBU.”

The agreement will ensure that eligible graduates of TJC will be able to seamlessly transfer approved courses, receive priority for admission, and be granted precedence for scholarships at ETBU. The University will also offer $11,000 each year in academic support to Phi Theta Kappa students.

“TJC is a world class institution of higher learning, continuously being celebrated for its commitment to student and community success, and recently again recognized as one of the top 150 across the nation by the Aspen Institute,” TJC Provost Juan E. Mejia shared. “The commitment to excellence by the faculty and staff creates a culture of success where students are encouraged to pursue baccalaureate and graduate degrees. We are honored to partner with ETBU.”

As a part of the Tiger Transfer Track Program, ETBU is actively pursuing partnerships with schools in the surrounding community. In addition to the recent partnerships with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UTHSCT), Kilgore College, Jacksonville College, Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), Youth with A Mission (YWAM), Panola College, Navarro College, and Angelina College, East Texas Baptist will continue to establish and further relationships with more organizations committed to the holistic development of students.

“TJC has been on the front lines of equipping individuals for the workforce in East Texas,” ETBU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Sanders said. “It is a special opportunity for us to partner in the seamless transition of admission, financial aid, and course transfer for TJC graduates who want to pursue a bachelor degree. Our joint goal is to equip students for service and to enrich our local communities.”