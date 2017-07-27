East Texas Baptist University has launched the Domus Victorium–Solus Christus…a Home for Champions–For Christ Alone campaign, which encompasses the building of a dedicated 3,000 square foot athletic clubhouse for ETBU Tiger Softball, featuring a locker room for 32 student-athletes, coaches’ offices, and a lounge for team study, fellowship, and discipleship. In addition to the clubhouse, ETBU has upgraded Taylor Field with artificial turf field and a new padded outfield wall for enhanced player safety.

“These new and improved facilities will enable our program to continue attracting talented athletes, and will also provide a place for these players to build community and grow in their faith in God,” ETBU Head Softball Coach Janae’ Shirley said. “Our goal is not just to invest in our facilities, but to invest in the lives of each of these young women.”

Coach Shirley has a heart for discipling her student athletes into women committed to Christian faith, character, and servant leadership. The program model is designed to create a sisterhood of fellowship and accountability, where players encourage each other to grow in their relationships with Christ as they refine their skills as softball players.

ETBU Softball is an NCAA Division III national championship caliber program and their goal is to use their nationally-ranked team as a platform to share the gospel of Jesus. ETBU Softball launched the first Tiger Athletic Mission Experience (TAME) in 2017 by going on mission to Costa Rica. Raising their own travel funds, the Tiger Softball players used their God-given athletic talents and spiritual gifts to spread the Word of God abroad. The program is designed to holistically develop its student athletes.

“Through the construction of these sports facilities, we will advance the gospel of Jesus as we bring national attention to the Christ-centered mission and core values of our University,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn shared. “With great anticipation, we look forward to how God will move through ETBU Softball and build Christ’s Champions on the field and in life for the Lord.”

A Marshall family provided a lead challenge gift for the campaign and offered to match gifts from community members and friends of the University. Each contribution will advance ETBU Softball’s national prominence and perennial championship contention. To learn more about the vision for ETBU Softball and to be an integral part of investing in the lives of student athletes, visit www.etbu.edu/homeforchampions or contact Vice President of Advancement Scott Bryant.