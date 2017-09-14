East Texas Baptist University Theatre Department will begin their season with a performance of Lucas Hnath’s The Christians. The production will debut on Thursday, September 28 and will conclude on Sunday, October 1. All performances will take place in the Baker Auditorium of the Ornelas Spiritual Life Center at East Texas Baptist University. The production features an ETBU student cast and will be directed by Theatre Department Chair Traci Ledford. Admission will be $10 at the door, or free with an ETBU ID. No reservations are required.