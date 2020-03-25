. East Texas Baptist University’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has been closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States on a daily basis. The Coronavirus global pandemic that we currently face in our country is the gravest public health crisis in the last century, and the rapid rate at which it has developed and spread across the globe has led to uncertainty. ETBU is striving to take proactive measures that are in the best interest of the health and safety of the University community.

Our hope and prayer has been for the ETBU Family to reunite on campus this semester; however, based on the recent developments regarding Governor Abbott’s statewide Stay-at-Home order this past Monday and other community-spread areas with similar shelter orders where ETBU community members are presently located, ETBU has made the decision to continue online learning for all courses over the remaining 6 weeks of the Spring 2020 semester. As we make difficult decisions, our focus remains on the importance of protecting the entire University community and ensuring the strength and stability of ETBU’s Christ-centered mission to develop Christian servant leaders.

Please understand that, at this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among ETBU students, faculty, staff, or University community members, and there have been no cases reported in Harrison County. However, we are following the recommendations of the federal, state, and county government authorities as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we are hopeful that by taking every precaution necessary, we can help minimize the impact of the Coronavirus on our nation and around the world.