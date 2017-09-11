East Texas Baptist University welcomes students and their families to the annual ETBU Family Weekend on Friday, September 22 through Saturday, September 23. Family Weekend provides an opportunity for families to connect with the University’s faculty and staff, while experiencing life on the Hill alongside their students. The weekend includes activities such as a service project, tailgating, and a talent show. To register, visit www.etbu.edu/familyweekend.

“One of the many parts that residents love about this time, is that they can introduce their families to their roommates and professors,” ETBU Director of Student Activities Laura Coursey shared. “We are excited for our extended Tiger Family to be at our Home on the Hill so they can have a glimpse at what ETBU is all about.”