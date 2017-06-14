By Keisha Roland

“You need a little prayer, to have faith, walk upright and get a good education.” – Dale H. Long

The Mu Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity honored Gregory Adams as the “Brother of the Year” during its annual Black and Gold Gala at The Summit Club.

The event honors students who have excelled, educators who have made a difference, and brothers who have exceeded expectations.

The fraternity also awarded several scholarships to these students:

Clintarius Starling from Gladewater High School. Starling plans to attend Baylor University majoring in Pediatric Medicine.

Darian Rosa, junior at Wiley College majoring in Criminal Justice.

J’Ven Wilson from Longview High School. Wilson plans to attend Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida where he will major in music.

According to Calvin Brooks, chapter president, the Mu Rho Lambda Chapter lives up to its commitment of community service.

“Mu Rho Lambda Chapter has done great work in the Longview and East Texas communities. It makes me proud to reflect on our many accomplishments through events such as Boy Scouts of America, Big Brothers and Big Sisters; the MLK Celebration and Parade, Thanksgiving Food Drive, and Habitat for Humanity, to name a few,” said Brooks.

The gala crowned Marche’Nique Lee’Na Bell a Longview High School graduate and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.as this year’s Miss Black & Gold. The pageant gives recognition, honor and encouragement to young ladies in the East Texas area for their achievements and accomplishments in schools, churches and communities. Bell plans to attend Sam Houston State University with a major in Criminal Justice and concentrating on Forensic Science.

In addition, Margaret Parker, received the 2017 Community Achievement Award. Parker is a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where J. D Palmer is pastor.

Parker has been an educator for several decades. At one time, she was the principal of J. L. Everhart Elementary School. She served in many organizations including Zonta Club, United Way, Longview Public Library and Longview Arts Council and Community Challenge, Inc., which she funded. Parker said she was surprised and honored to receive the award.

.Dale H. Long keynoted the event. He is the City of Dallas community outreach coordinator/ public information officer. He worked for his city for more than 20 years. Long brought a great deal of enthusiasm to the evening. His speech focused on education. Long continued to encourage the fraternity to continue assisting youth for educational success.

“Exposing our students to the world is important,” said Long. “Education is the equalizer. We have to support our teachers and focus more on the education aspects.” Long reiterated the importance of faith and education. “I cannot stress enough how to be successful,” said Long. “You need a little prayer, to have faith, walk upright and get a good education.”

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was founded in 1906 at Cornell University in New York. The fraternity utilizes an icon from Ancient Egypt, the Great Sphinx of Giza, as its symbol. Its aims are “Manly deeds, Scholarship, and Love for All Mankind,” and its motto is First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All.