Groups Partner to Create Scholarship for The University of Texas at Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler announces a gift that provides scholarships to students who give back to the community.

Express Personnel Professionals in Tyler presented The University of Texas at Tyler a check for $7,000 to cover tuition costs of selected undergraduates who also work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas.

Recipients of the 2017-18 Express Employment Professionals / East Texas Boys & Girls Clubs Scholarship are Allyson Ellsworth, Jermaine Castillo, DeMontray Platt, Micah Murphy, Mark Becker, Hannah McGraw, Guiyermina Rodriguez, Johnetta Preston and Anna Kindig, all of Tyler.

“We are grateful for partners like Express Personnel who earmark scholarship dollars to the part-time staff serving in the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas,” said Deanna Sims, vice president of development for The Mentoring Alliance. “This valuable scholarship allows us to recruit and retain great role models who provide consistent mentoring support for over 1,100 Boys and Girls Clubs members. This scholarship also enables these college students to attain a quality UT Tyler education while filling a tangible need in our community.”

Scholarship requirements include full-time undergraduate enrollment at The University of Texas at Tyler and a minimum 2.5 GPA per semester. Previous and continuous satisfactory part-time employment with the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas also is required. “It is an honor for Express Employment Professionals to use our Express Scholarship Fund in Tyler to support the education of some very deserving students who are working while in school,” said Rocky Gill, owner. “The students working with Boys & Girls Club are exemplary in every way, and their education at UT Tyler is second to none. This is a great combination, and we congratulate the recipients.”