The first annual Go-Giver Gala to benefit Longview’s homeless residents was a sterling success. Those who attended the Maude Cobb Center extravaganza savored a whirlwind of dining, dancing and recognition of the town’s top Go-Givers. Those so honored this year are Neal McCoy, Natalie Rabicoff, Tim Wiseman, and Tom and Jill Chinn. Main event speaker Joshua Pair chronicled his ascent from homelessness to education and rewarding career. His inspiring narrative left none in doubt that the plague of homelessness can be eradicated.

The problem of people forced to live on the streets remains a national affliction. Longview Mayor Andy Mack is leading the crusade to end destitution and turn homeless citizens in a resource that contributes to a better society. The mayor expressed his gratitude to the Go-Givers for their work in this crucial matter, and for how the proceeds from the event will aid area homeless persons and families.

“It was a phenomenal event. Longview is the greatest place to live because of the incredibly kindhearted and generous people who live here. I never expected such a huge turnout for the first year,” he said. “But Longview never lets me down. We look forward to utilizing the donations received to better our homeless community and give hope to those who need and deserve it.”

His honor also acknowledged the volunteers who gave so much effort to insure the Go-Givers Gala was such a victory for its cause.

“Julie Woods and her friends and city staff including Maude Cobb employees hit it out of the park,” he said. “It will be hard to top this effort.”