Accurate medical records, including electronic health records, or EHR, are the foundation of providing quality healthcare to patients. If an electronic health records company falsely represents that its software has functions that it actually lacks, patient safety could be at risk. Senior Counsel John O’Brien explains.
Related Posts
Cornyn on CNN: We Can Do Better Than Obamacare
July 25, 2017
Longview Too Ambucs
June 13, 2017
Recent Posts
-
8 Things You Should Know About Federal Work-Study
-
ETBU steps up to The PlateJul 27, 2017 | Education
-
Eye on Oversight: Electronic Health RecordsJul 27, 2017 | Video
-
KC hires McKinstry
-
McCain the PatriotJul 26, 2017 | Opinion
Comments