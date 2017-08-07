This month’s Eye on Oversight focuses on the importance of OIG’s audit work. Deputy IG of Audit Services Gloria Jarmon leads the largest civilian audit force in the federal government. Jarmon highlights the impact of OIG’s audits, including the potential to save lives and protect critical HHS programs.
