By Michael A. Guido, D.D.

Fear comes from many difference sources. It can be a person or a place. Sometimes it erupts when everything seems calm and serene. Often it seems to grip us when we know we are in the center of God’s will doing God’s work and trusting that we are doing it in His way. All of us have those moments of being jolted by uncertainty and feelings of insecurity.

It was no different with David. In Psalm six it begins with a statement that suggests that he is trying to deflect God’s wrath. “Oh Lord,” he cries, “do not rebuke me in your anger!” Does this suggest that he is afraid of being punished for some sin he has committed? Or might he fear God’s judgment for something he did in the past while he was still a sinner? Could it be that he is afraid to ask for healing as he was going through a time of sickness?

He admits to “being weak,” his “bones being troubled” and his soul being “greatly troubled.” He really needed help as all of us do from time to time. But notice what he did: he did not focus on his pain and problems, he focused on the mercy of God!

“Have mercy on me!” he cried. He needed God’s help! And in the midst of his fear – whether it was his sickness or some sin from the past that haunted him – he had full confidence in God’s mercy and believed that He would hear him and heal him.

When we are overwhelmed by the issues of life, only our faith in God’s mercy and power can restore us.

Prayer: Increase our faith, Father, and give us the assurance that You will protect us in every situation. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture for Today: Psalm 6:2 Have mercy on me, LORD, for I am faint; heal me, LORD, for my bones are in agony.