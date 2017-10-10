The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate the annual Fall Family Fun Festival on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center located at 501 W. 32nd Street.

This free event is designed for children ages 2 to 12 and will include:

• Entertainment

• Games

• Bounce houses

• Clowns

• Professional face painters

• Costume contest (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

• More!

All attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Concessions will be available for a small fee.

The Glass Recreation Center is seeking new corporate sponsors and vendors as well as entertainment for this event.

To learn more, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.