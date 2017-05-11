Beginning Thursday, May 11th, NET Health is operating the Farmers Market & Block Party at both of our Tyler NET Health WIC locations – 815 North Broadway and 225 East Amherst. Each event will be held every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., through the last Thursday in July.

NET Health is a recipient of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, a grant that is awarded by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). The goals of the program are to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to WIC-eligible families who are given vouchers that can be redeemed at TDA-certified farmers markets in Texas, and to support local farmers to increase their ability to provide locally grown fresh produce to underserved communities.

“A healthy lifestyle is based on making informed food choices according to your individual health and nutrient needs,” says Tecora Smith, Director of the NET Health Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. “Farmers markets being held at our Tyler WIC clinics will help foster healthy relationships between our participants and local farmers, expanding the access of fruits and vegetables throughout the Tyler area and improving the overall health of our citizens.” Each Farmers Market & Block Party at both of the Tyler NET Health WIC clinics are open to the public, as there will be a variety of fun games, activities and special appearances at each event. Anyone can come to the Farmers Market & Block Party and purchase produce at either of these farmers markets, and customers are advised to be prepared to purchase their produce with cash. WIC-eligible families will receive their produce vouchers within either WIC clinic, and can then redeem those vouchers at the farmers market that will be available outside each Tyler WIC clinic.

For more information, call the NET Health WIC offices at (903) 593 – 8331.

