The Downtown Tyler Film Festival is pleased to announce that tickets for the Sept. 27 through Sept. 30 event are now on sale at www.TylerFilmFest.com and www.LibertyTyler.com.

The daily pass for Wednesday through Friday is only $5; Saturday night’s “Best of the Fest,” which includes food and drinks at the post-party, is $10; the Producer’s all-access pass is available for only $20.

A celebration of storytelling through film, the Downtown Tyler Film Festival has grown to be an international film festival comprised of short films from around the world; England, Spain, Iran and more. The festival also seeks to encourage Texas independent films.

All entries are 15 minutes or less and represent a variety of genres including comedy, drama, documentary and science fiction. The top short films from each night will be re-shown in the “Best of the Fest” screening on Saturday night. Contest winners will be announced and will receive cash prizes.

More information is available at www.TylerFilmFest.com or by following @TylerFilmFest on Facebook. Any inquiries should be made to the City of Tyler Communications Department at (903) 531-1272 or via email to PublicRelations@TylerTexas.com.

Please note that some films feature mature content. Parents are urged to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for film content.