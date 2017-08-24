By Caleb Ray Coates

What can I say? If you’ve never attended Financial Peace University (FPU), taught by nationally known author and teacher Dave Ramsey, you are in for a treat. In it you will learn the importance of saving for emergencies, how to end all money fights, how to manage your money, how to get out of debt and stay out of debt, how to understand and make good investments for the future, how to understand insurances and what types of insurance you should have, and much more.

The next 9-week video FPU that I will facilitate will begin on Sunday, September 10th starting at 6 P.M. sharp, and will end by 8 P.M. The course will be held at HighRidge Church, which is located at 2101 W. Marshall Avenue in Longview.

Everyone is welcome, regardless of race or religion. A nursery will be provided at no cost for children ages infant through twelve. If you have young adults between 13 & 18 that you don’t want to leave at home alone, they are welcome to join the HighRidge Youth Group that meets at the same time and place each week.

I have facilitated nine FPUs since 2003, and every time it is a blessing to see people turn the corner and make some major, life-changing decisions that will not only change their family financially, but also has the potential to change their family tree for future generations.

For those who have never attended FPU before, a Membership Kit is required, and costs $80 per family. Don’t let the cost scare you off, though. Arrangements can be made to pay this out over the 9-week class. The kit includes a workbook, a CD recording of each lesson, an envelope system, one of Dave’s books, and other materials. If paying $80 for a kit is just not possible, call me about an alternative.

It is important to understand that I don’t sell anything – not investments, not insurance, not anything, and I don’t get paid anything for facilitating FPU. What motivates me to do what I do is the hope that I may be used by God to help change someone’s family tree.

For more information, or to register for the next FPU, contact me, Caleb Ray Coates, at 903-235-8004.