The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) is assisting local efforts to support families that have been displaced due to Hurricane Harvey with the following:

 WIC participants who evacuated and lost or left behind WIC foods or formula already purchased can go to any open WIC clinic to get replacement food benefits. NET Health operates 2 WIC clinics in Tyler and 18 WIC clinics across East Texas. View the full list of NET Health WIC clinics or call (903) 593 – 8331.

 Temporary Food Permit fees are being waived for any approved food establishment that is in good standing with the Environmental Health Department that desires to provide prepared meals at locations that are assisting hurricane evacuees. Interested restaurants and food establishments are still required to contact our Environmental Health Department at (903) 535 – 0037, or sending an email to EnvironmentalHealth@netphd.org.

 Community health workers at the NET Health Center for Healthy Living are available to provide free health screenings for persons who may not have access to a medical provider. Persons can call (903) 593 – 7474, and can visit our location at 2815 Frankston Highway will also give free assistance to seeking help with managing chronic conditions like Diabetes and high blood pressure, and for persons who may need more information about the many social service agencies in the Tyler area.