Trinity School of Texas is proud to announce that Matthew Foster was named a National Merit Commended Scholar! Matthew is the son of Jennifer and Clint Foster. He has attended TST since he was three and will graduate in May, 2018. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise and achievement. Commended Students rank among the top 4.4% of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the PSAT. Being named a Commended Scholar is truly an outstanding achievement that speaks to his hard work and academic success. #educationwithoutlimits

Trinity School of Texas is a two-year-olds through 12th grade college preparatory school. Trinity School of Texas successfully prepares students for college and beyond in a joyful, spiritual environment. Our graduates will: attain academic excellence, embrace diversity, demonstrate intellectual curiosity, appreciate the arts, value physical well-being, serve their community, and exemplify Christian living.