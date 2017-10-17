The Beauty and Business Award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness and beautification efforts. For the third quarter of 2017, Keep Tyler Beautiful presented this award to The Foundry Coffee House in Downtown Tyler.

The Foundry was nominated by the public for this award and was selected by the Keep Tyler Beautiful board as the winner.

Board members examine different aspects of the business, such as:

 Store front is inviting with the use and upkeep of greenery, such as grass, trees, shrubs and/or flowers along with benches, trash cans and/or chairs.

 Parking area is litter-free.

 Store front has attractive signs.

 Dumpster and trash areas are clean and tidy.

 Old, unused bulky items are not stored around or behind the store, i.e. equipment, furniture or supplies.

 Building front is in good shape with clean paint or bricks

By awarding those businesses who keep their property beautiful and clean, Keep Tyler Beautiful strives to motivate others in the city to do the same. Community beautification takes the cooperation of all residents and businesses of Tyler.

The public is invited to nominate a business by emailing a photo to Angela Cardoza, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at acardoza@tylertexas.com. The winner of the award will be presented a certificate and yard sign from the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board.