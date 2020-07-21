Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. This is not an antibody test.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday, July 22 at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex. The testing was originally scheduled to begin Monday, July 20, but was postponed due to unforeseen difficulties.

“The governor is right – we should all wash our hands frequently, stay home if we can, wear masks if we go out, and practice social distancing. “And the governor is right – if we don’t do that now, we face a return to even stricter measures to protect the health of all Texans.

Drive-up testing will occur from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Saturday and is expected to continue for several weeks.

The testing will be conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.

Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. This is not an antibody test.

The drive-up testing is free to the public, and organizers are preparing to conduct about 300 tests daily. Registration will be available online or in person.

A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results. Those participating are asked to enter the Longview Convention Complex from the 100 Grand Blvd. entrance and follow the signs to the testing area