Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Longview on Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m at the Fairgrounds within the Longview Convention Complex. In order to be tested, a person must first register and get screened for multiple symptoms of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, sore throat, and loss of taste/smell. The number of tests will be limited both days.

Registration will open on Monday, May 11. To register, please visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Those registered for testing will need to enter the Fairgounds at the Longview Convention Complex at 1123 Jaycee Drive and follow the route and traffic control.

The testing is being facilitated by the Texas National Guard. Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed more than 1,200 personnel to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across the state. U.S. Army Reserve personnel are at the testing site ONLY to help direct traffic and assist the healthcare workers as needed.