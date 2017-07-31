Artists have a limited amount of time to submit their work for the jurying phase of Gallery Main Street’s “On the Cutting Room Floor” fine art exhibit. The artwork for this exhibit should “be inspired by imagining what could be left behind from creating a movie or a slide show.”

The deadline for entry is midnight on Friday, Aug. 18.

“Our entry process is entirely online, so artists submit artwork easily and quickly,” said Beverly Abell of the City of Tyler Main Street Department.

Artists should visit www.DowntownTylerArts.com and click on “Gallery Exhibits” and then “Gallery Exhibit Information for Artists” in the left-hand column of the page. That link will lead artists to a page that provides all of the information they need, as well as links to the actual entry service site.

A helpful feature of the entry process is a full description of exhibit themes. The following is offered for “On the Cutting Room Floor:” “Be inspired to create an artwork by imagining what could be left behind to create a movie or a slide show or chosen to be shown to a wide audience on a screen. Or perhaps it is just your vision to distill and refine your unique idea of an artwork.”

Information on Gallery Main Street hours and rules for entering the exhibit jury process can be found at www.DowntownTylerArts.com or by calling (903) 593-6905

Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with the volunteers of the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition and Heart of Tyler, Inc. The gallery opens a new juried exhibit approximately every eight weeks.