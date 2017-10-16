Jay Garland has been selected as chair of The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center’s Development Council.

Garland will succeed Tom Tibiletti, attorney at law, who has led the council since 2015. Linda Robinett will serve as the council’s new vice chair.

This year the council also welcomed new members: Judge Alfonso Charles, Mr. Miles Darby, Mrs. Margaret Dodson and Mr. Drew Jackson.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jay, Linda and the rest of the Development Council,” said Dr. Van Patterson, UT Tyler LUC director. “The importance of the LUC Development Council cannot be understated. Over the years funds raised by the organization have been invested in new equipment and scholarships that benefit students enrolled in programs offered at the LUC. The campus we have today and the services we are able to provide our students have been impacted directly be their hard work. We are grateful to each member of the Development Council for their support and encouragement.”

Other members of the 2017-18 Development Council are Nancy Abernathy, Todd Anderson, Dan Fiscus, Peggy Garland, John King Jr., Madison Mack, Carla Mann, Darryl Primo, Jesus Rabadan, Perry Reed, Eric Ruff, Linda Thomas, Tom Tibiletti and Julie Woods.

