From July 11 through Aug. 1, the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St., will offer a Spanish Club for children. The Spanish Club is a fun introductory course to learn easy-to-use phrases to use in everyday situations and help children communicate with their Spanish-speaking friends. The Club will include games, hands-on exercises, homework, arts and crafts, songs and more! Classes will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for great and fun educational classes to offer the youth in our community,” said Ann Santana, Glass Recreation Center supervisor.

Research has proven that the optimum time for people to learn a different language is from ages birth to 10. Learning a second language strengthens intellectual growth, helps to improve listening skills and improves understanding of native languages. Learning a second language at a young age also expands creativity and problem solving skills.

The Spanish Club instructor is Iris Avila, who has a B.A. in Spanish from the University of Texas at Tyler. She has instructed beginner Spanish classes for the past eight years. The cost of the class is $25 for the four week course.

For more information, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595 7271 to pre-register and sign up today