Mayor Andy Mack cordially invites you to attend the first annual Go-Giver Gala, an evening of dinner and dancing honoring “Go Givers” of Longview. 100% of proceeds from the event will go toward funding Homeless projects in Longview. The event will take place at 7 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd. The attire for the event will be Texas Cocktail Chic. Various sponsorship investment levels are available, starting at $600+ per table. To get tickets or become a sponsor, please contact event chair Mrs. Julie Brogoitti Woods at 903-987-9944.