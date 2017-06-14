By Michael A. Guido, D.D.

Lord Kelvin is recognized as one of the greatest Scottish engineers, mathematicians and physicists of his day. He had a profound influence on the scientific thought of his generation.

On one occasion, while he was conducting an experiment with his students, it turned into a disaster. Looking at each of them he said, “Gentlemen, when you are face to face with a difficulty, you are up against a discovery.”

This is not only true in learning, it is true in living. When David was face to face with a major difficulty, he made a discovery that lasted throughout his entire life. Faced with a dilemma he cried to God, “Give me relief from my distress, be merciful to me and hear my prayer, O God.”

If it had not been for the pain he experienced, we would not have his psalms of praise. If he had not been tested and tried through his trials, we would not understand the triumphs he enjoyed. If he had not struggled to survive, we would not understand the strength he received from God.

Joseph began his path to a palace from a prison. He became the prime minister of Egypt after he served a sentence as a prisoner. Can anyone forget the boils of Job? Ultimately, they became a blessing to him.

Whatever God brings into our lives is not to destroy or defeat us, but to develop us and our faith and to enable us to discover His goodness and grace.

Prayer: Father, we thank You for working in us and through us to develop us into Your likeness. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture for the Week: Psalm 4:1

Answer me when I call to you, my righteous God. Give me relief from my distress; have mercy on me and hear my prayer.