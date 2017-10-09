On Oct. 14, in conjunction with “Hit the Bricks” and “Turn Tyler Pink”, the Goodman Museum will host an indoor scavenger hunt. Visitors are encouraged to find everything on the list, win a prize and stop to take a photo in our photo booth to commemorate the day.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 624 N. Broadway Ave. All materials are provided and it is free to participate.

“This is a great family activity to learn about Tyler history and a local landmark,” said Mary Foster, museum curator. “This is just one of the many activities available for Hit the Bricks. What a great chance to visit Downtown and see all it has to offer.”

For more information contact Mary Foster at gmuseum@tylertexas.com or (903) 531-1286.