ETR report

East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert has revealed that Kilgore College’s (KC) Upward Bound program has been allotted $1.28 million in federal grants by the U.S. Department of Education. This funding will finance the school’s Upward Bound program for five more years. This will also permit KC to annually partner with 50 qualifying students from Kilgore, Longview and Pine Tree high schools. Upward Bound is one of eight federal TRIO programs supplying fundamental support to students from low-income families who are preparing to enter college. The program also assists first-generation college students, disabled students and high school students from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree.

“Expansion of education for youth from every background is a top priority at Kilgore College,” said KC Upward Bound Director Jude DuBois. “With this funding, we will help students achieve academic success and insure students aren’t just prepared to gain admission to college, but that they’re also able to graduate and explore all opportunities a college degree provides.”

Upward Bound’s mission is to increase the number of students completing secondary education, and enrolling and graduating from institutions of postsecondary education. The program provides instruction in math, laboratory science, composition, literature and foreign language. Participating students are also given information on the full range of Federal Student Financial Aid programs and benefits, and guidance and assistance on secondary school re-entry, alternative education programs or entry into general educational development programs or postsecondary education.

For additional information on the Upward Bound program please visit www.kilgore.edu/upward-bound.

—