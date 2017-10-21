Kilgore College and Kilgore College-Longview will host the Greater East Texas College Night at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex on Monday, November 13, 2017, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. College Night is an opportunity for high school students and their parents to visit with representatives from colleges, universities, technical/vocational schools, and military personnel. Financial aid and scholarship information will also be available. Admission is free. For further information, please contact Kilgore College Office of Admissions and Registrar at 903-983-8114.