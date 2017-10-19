On October 16, 2017 the County of Gregg was placed under a burn ban. This action was taken due to the lack of rain fall that has placed the community in drought-like conditions. Citizens are being asked to use any open flame cooking appliances such as BBQ grills and propane cookers with extreme caution. It is highly recommended that when cooking outdoors that citizens have a water hose or some other type of fire extinguishing capability available.

Citizens of the City of Longview are reminded that once the burn ban is lifted it is still illegal to burn within the incorporated city limits. A fine for unauthorized burning can be up to, but not exceed, two thousand dollars per citation issued.