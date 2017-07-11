The 68th Annual Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees, will be held at the Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Bldg., September 8-16, 2017. There will be many outside vendors selling favorite fair food, t-shirts and novelties. Inside vendors will be selling a wide variety of items, including jewelry, candles, Avon, Scentsy products, home-grown honey and much more. Fair Gate Admission is $6. Children 6 yrs. and under, Senior Citizens, Military members and their family are free with proper identification. Armbands SUNDAY thru THURSDAY and coupons will be available. Free nightly entertainment will include Show-Me Swine Racers, a Petting Zoo, magic shows, and local bands. A Carnival will be present at the midway, and will include some of the most popular carnival rides such as the Big Wheel, Orbiter, Crazy Dance, Kamikaze, and a large variety of carnival games. Height restrictions will be placed on all rides and attractions. For up to date schedule, hours of operation, promotions including daily prices, and band listings please visit Gregg County Fair Website, www.greggcountyfair.com, or contact the Longview Jaycees at 903-753-4478.
