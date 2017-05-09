Gregg County inked its approval yesterday for a major highway improvement project located in Precinct 2 (West Longview), by agreeing to help fund a $42 million dollar widening and improvement of FM 2206 (also known as Harrison Road). Gregg joins with the City of Longview and the Texas Department of Transportation to widen the much used roadway from two-lane to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left-turn lane. In addition, the new roadway will have a sidewalk along one side of FM 2206, and a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along the other side of the road. Finally, the project will realign the intersection of FM 2206 and Loop 281 for safety and improved traffic flow.

According to Gregg County Precinct 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo whose Precinct includes the roadway, “After years of study and planning these much needed improvements for this area are finally on the way to becoming a reality.”

“This is HUGE! A Major Capital investment for West Longview and Precinct 2 in Gregg County,” said Primo. “It will provide new solutions for West Longview Commuters including Pine Tree Schools and aid major business expansion and development in the area for years to come.”

FM 2206 connects with FM 42 which accesses the Interstate 20 corridor.