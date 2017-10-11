Saturday, October 28, 2017

Opening Notes: 6:00

Pre-concert Music: 6:30

Concert: 7:00

Join the Longview Symphony as it kicks off the season with flair! The musicians will be dressed as magnificent monsters and spectacular superheroes for an evening filled with imagination and wonder.

Amongst the many works, the orchestra will present The Composer is Dead by Nathaniel Stookey with text by Lemony Snicket. Joining the orchestra will be the inspector, who capriciously points at potential culprits onstage as they musically circumnavigate accusation. It’s an evening not to be missed!

PROGRAM

Symphony No. 10, second movement by Dmitri Shostakovich

Highlights from Jurassic Park by John Williams arr. Custer

Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas

Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns

The Composer is Dead by Nathaniel Stookey, Mark Crim, narrator

Night on Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky

Single concert ticket prices*

Level A $50

Level B $40

Level C $30

Level D $20

Student $10

Discounts for single purchases of 10 or more tickets.

* Plus applicable fees per ticket

Order online through the Belcher Center, or by calling the Box Office at 903-233-3080, M-F 10-5.