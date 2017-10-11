Saturday, October 28, 2017
Opening Notes: 6:00
Pre-concert Music: 6:30
Concert: 7:00
Join the Longview Symphony as it kicks off the season with flair! The musicians will be dressed as magnificent monsters and spectacular superheroes for an evening filled with imagination and wonder.
Amongst the many works, the orchestra will present The Composer is Dead by Nathaniel Stookey with text by Lemony Snicket. Joining the orchestra will be the inspector, who capriciously points at potential culprits onstage as they musically circumnavigate accusation. It’s an evening not to be missed!
PROGRAM
Symphony No. 10, second movement by Dmitri Shostakovich
Highlights from Jurassic Park by John Williams arr. Custer
Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas
Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns
The Composer is Dead by Nathaniel Stookey, Mark Crim, narrator
Night on Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky
Single concert ticket prices*
Level A $50
Level B $40
Level C $30
Level D $20
Student $10
Discounts for single purchases of 10 or more tickets.
* Plus applicable fees per ticket
Order online through the Belcher Center, or by calling the Box Office at 903-233-3080, M-F 10-5.
