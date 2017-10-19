For two nights each year, the Library gets transformed into the Haunted Library – a terrifying haunted house! The next event will be on October 20th and 21st, 2017 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM both nights. Come experience the scares of one of our community’s most exciting annual attractions!

Pricing

Haunted Library has grown exponentially over the past five years, and we now see over 3,000 patrons during the two-night event! Due to the cost of materials and size to which the event has grown, the Friends of the Longview Public Library, a non-profit organization that sponsors and supports Library programming, is charging a small entry fee to Haunted Library 2017. This entry cost is a contribution to the Friends of the Longview Public Library, and will be donated to the Library to cover future children’s programs and to purchase new Library books! The pricing for Haunted Library 2017 is as follows:

$2.00 – Adults

$1.00 – Children 12 and under

– Tickets are on sale and will be selling throughout the event

– Tickets will be available for purchase at the Library

– Cash and cards are both accepted as payment

– Patrons must present ticket for entry to the event

– Those who purchase a ticket prior to the event will receive line priority and may enter the Haunted Library via a separate line before those who did not purchase a ticket ahead of time

– Due to large crowds, patrons must arrive by 7:00 PM on their chosen night to guarantee entry into the Haunted Library

– No refunds for tickets under any circumstances, as this is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Longview Public Library

Volunteering

We need volunteers for the Haunted Library! This event draws very large crowds, and we need lots of volunteers! Volunteers primarily scare our patrons at the event in our many different scare zones, but can also help with set up and tear down, prop building, advertising, and makeup. You MUST be signed up as a volunteer prior to the event in order to participate. Anyone who shows up in costume and is not on our volunteer list will NOT be allowed to volunteer. If you’re interested in volunteering for the Haunted Library, or would just like more information, please contact Jenna at (903) 237-1027 or jyeakley@longviewtexas.gov or Taylor at (903) 237-1346 or tharding@longviewtexas.gov.

Safety Rules

The following rules are for the safety of Library staff, volunteers, and patrons, and will be strictly enforced. Anyone caught in violation of these rules will be escorted out of the Haunted Library.

– No running or pushing.

– No strollers.

– No photos or videos.

– No touching actors or props. Our actors WILL NOT touch you, so please do not touch us!

Bringing Children

The Haunted Library is a full-fledged haunted house, complete with fake blood, various frights, and high-impact scares; therefore, it is recommended for patrons ages 10+. While our Haunted Library is by no means extreme, it will most definitely be very creepy, and there will be lots of loud noises, scares, and potentially frightening props/costumed people. We strongly advise parents to use caution and discernment when deciding whether or not to bring children to the Haunted Library. If you decide to bring your children and they are too scared to enter the Haunted Library, please be respectful of other patrons and do not force them to participate in our event.

Physical Demands

Patrons can expect to experience loud audio and visual effects that will include strobe lights and fog, creating low visibility. Our environments can be physically demanding. Patrons should not participate if they are pregnant, have any physical limitations, are prone to seizures, or have heart or respiratory problems. Patrons using crutches, or wearing a cast or brace, are not recommended to participate. All patrons who enter the Haunted Library do so at their own risk. Patrons who appear to be intoxicated will NOT be admitted.