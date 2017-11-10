Heartisans Marketplace will host a community-wide celebration honoring the women who have completed the organization’s job training program on Thursday, November 16 from 6:30-8:00pm in the First Baptist Church, Lecture Hall, located at 209 East South St. This event will offer a time to celebrate the growth and success of Heartisans accomplishments through their job training program over the last three years. A formal recognition of community partners and volunteers, who are a vital part of serving the lives that have been touched through this ministry, will be honored. Heartisans gives praise for all that God has done in helping make a difference in the lives of women in our community.

Heartisans was founded in 2014 by Julee Rachels. Rachels envisioned a vehicle that would transport women out of generational poverty and into good-paying jobs using training and healthy doses of exposure to the attributes of strong, positive women. Since opening its doors, Heartisans has been able to help over 30 women living in our community through a formal job training program. Former graduates have successful jobs as they are thriving in the community.

One of the graduates this year is Melinda Alvarez. Melinda completed the program in January 2017 and is working in a full time career with Mr. Cooper Mortgage Company. When asked about the impact of Heartisans on her life, she stated, “It is overall life changing. Heartisans is by far a blessing, and I am so grateful to have been and still be a part of my Heartisans family. My goal is to put God first and help support my family, and I’m doing that now.”

Heartisans will recognize the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas who recently gave a $5,000 grant to the organization. Martha Glasgow, the publicity chairwoman for the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, said “Our goal is to identify local needs in the community and give to organizations helping women that need a hand up not a handout,” Glasgow said. “Heartisans matched up with what we want to do. They are helping young women who are homeless, on the street, or who are having a hard time in their life.”

For more learn more information about Heartisans Marketing place, please visit to www.heartisansmarketplace.com.

About Heartisans Marketplace: Opened in the Fall of 2014, Heartisans Marketplace is a community volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a customized job-training program to unemployed/underemployed women living in the local community. The organization’s goal of increasing the employability and self-sufficiency of program participants is achieved through a community partnership with Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) as an ACT Career Ready 101 site and the utilization of a manufacturing business model in which hand-crafted consumer products are produced in-house by skilled volunteers and program participants, along with sourced products, and sold in various venues. Profits generated from the sale of these products and community donations provide the training and employment opportunities for program participants. Women are referred into the Heartisans’ job training program from other community non-profits, churches, social groups and the community at large.